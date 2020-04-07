Dominar 400 BS 6 launched by Bajaj: Know the features and price

India’s leading automobile manufacturer, Bajaj Auto has launched its updated Dominar 400 BS 6 in the market. The Dominar 400 BS 6 is slightly costlier than its BS 4 counterpart.

Dominar 400 BS 6 is equipped with a 373.3 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke liquid-cooled engine which uses fuel-injection technology and DOHC setup as before. It also features Bajaj’s patented Triple Spark technology. The engine delivers 40 PS of maximum power and 35 Nm of peak torque.

The bike comes with two colour options – Aurora Green and Vine Black. The bike also features full-LED lighting, digital meter console , 13-litre fuel tank, twin-barrel exhaust, premium rearview mirrors, split seats, split rear grab rails, 3D logo on the fuel tank and wide single-piece handlebar.

The bike is equipped with 43 mm USD front fork and a multi-step adjustable rear monoshock. It has a large 320 mm disc at the front and 230 mm disc brake at the rear. The brakes work in-conjunction with a dual-channel ABS. The bike rolls on 110 mm section tyre (front) and 150 mm tyre (rear).

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS 6 is priced tag of Rs. 1,91,751.