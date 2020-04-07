Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan faces cyber attack from radical Islamists for ‘lighting diya’ on Sunday night as per the message of Prime Minister. The former Indian pacer has also lighted a lamp and shared the photo of the same on his official Instagram page.

After this the right-wing Islamists has slammed Zaheer Khan for following Modi’s message and not standing with the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Scores of zealous Islamists descended on his Twitter and Instagram page, expressing vehement protest and abusing the former cricketer for coming out in support of PM Modi’s initiative. Many suggested that he must offer namaz instead to fight coronavirus. That he was ‘fooled’ to celebrate and light a lamp ahead of BJP’s foundation day.

Earlier , another cricketer Mohammad Kaif received a barrage of criticism from the Islamists on his Twitter timeline after he posted a video of his family lighting a lamp .

In October 2019, Khan was abused incessantly across various social media platforms for sharing a picture with his wife actress Sagarika Ghatge and wishing happy Diwali to everyone.