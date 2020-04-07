Here is what Kareena Kapoor has to tell parents

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the diva of bollywood, has always inspired young women to follow their dreams and be unapologetic about their choices.

The 39 year old actor-mum is on the cover of Vogue’s April issue.

In the special issue, released online, the actor answers 20 questions about her life and career, starting with how the world reacted to the Corona pandemic.

If I could go back in time, I’d change… the way the world reacted to Coronavirus in the beginning,’ Kareena says in the Vogue digital issue, released online. ‘It should have been taken seriously from the start.’

While the actor is worried about how Coronavirus has affected our lives, she also has an important message for parents.

‘If I could give one bit of parenting advice to new mums, I’d say… there’s no manual to perfect parenting. Just breathe. Go with the flow. Every day will be a new learning and you just have to take each day as it comes.’

‘If I could encourage other parents to understand one thing for the future of children, I’d ensure… they understood the seriousness of the climate crisis and worked towards making a change./

She also made a case for sustainable living by sharing her own example.

‘If I had to start living more sustainably, I’d start by… we’ve already started. But one idea I’d love to explore is to create community gardens across the city. Creating green spaces, growing your own vegetables, reducing carbon emissions… there are so many benefits to that,’ Kareena added.