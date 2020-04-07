Know the specifications and expected price of Apple iPhone SE 2020

The expected specifications, price and launch date of upcoming smartphone from Apple has been revealed. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is one of the much anticipated smartphones.

The smartphone was earlier supposed to be launched at Apple’s March event. But it was postponed. Now it is rumored that the phone will be launched on April 15.

The phone is supposed to be the most economic phone from the brand. It is expected that the phone will be priced around Rs 45,000.

It is expected to follow the same design as the iPhone 8. It will have a TouchID button at the front below the screen.The resolution and display size of the phone is said to be same as that of the iPhone 8. The phone is expected to features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with 1334×750 pixels resolution and 326ppi.

2020 iPhone SE is expected to feature Apple’s A13 processor.The phone will have single lens camera at rear. In the front it will have a single camera.