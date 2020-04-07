MLA arrested for spreading fake news and communalising coronavirus over Tablighi Jamaat

Police has arrested MLA for communalising the Covid-19 pandemic over the Tableeg jamaat issue. The Assam police has arrested Aminul Islam, representing Dhing constituency .

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA on a video conference had claimed that nobody from Nizamuddin Markaz had tested positive for coronavirus. Aminul Islam accused that the isolation wards for coronavirus are like detention centres and it is a government conspiracy to kill a certain section of people.

“No one from Nizamuddin Markaz has tested positive for coronavirus. Only one person died because of some other disease,” Islam said.

He also accused that the national and regional media are trying to malign the image of Muslim community. I The minority people are targeted and tortured in various quarantine camps set up by the state government, he alleged.