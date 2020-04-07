The dark fate of the Sorceror and the haunted Bhangarh fort

The Bhangarh fort is one of the highest visited tourist spots in Rajasthan. The massive stone fort is located at the border of the Sariska Tiger Reserve in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. The fort is believed to be built by Raja Man Singh I, one of the Navratna’s in the courtyard of emperor Akbar.

The surprisingly well-preserved fort will be deserted before the dusk, earlier than 5 PM, due to the many paranormal activities recorded in the site. The government with the request from the Archeological Survey of India has restricted entry in the fort after sunset. There are many scary stories linked to this place which makes this fort one of the most haunted places in India. Locals are keen to avoid the fort premises at late hours due to mysterious disappearances and deaths in the Bhangarh fort.

The dark fate of the fort is linked to the lustful affinity of a local sorcerer to the beautiful Princess Ratnavati of Bhangarh. The sorcerer tried to bewitch the princess for a sexual practice by mixing a magic potion on to her lip balm. The sorcerer smeared the other part of the potion to his body. But fate had other plans under its belt. Princess Ratnavati doing her usual beauty regime accidentally slipped the lip balm which fell on to a huge boulder of rock.

The huge rock boulder, affected with black magic flew and disappeared across the horizon and landed on the black magician, crushing the Tantrik’s’ ding dongs. On his painful death, the sorcerer cursed the entire town, sealing its unfortunate fate. And, the town is believed to become a haunted spot ever since.

Many instances had occurred, of tourists who stayed after dark disappearing mysteriously. Many dead bodies crushed under huge rocks were recovered in the British era from the premises of the fort. It still remains one of the most haunted places in India.