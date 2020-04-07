Trump changes his tone for Malaria drug, Threatens with retaliation

The Malaria drug ‘hydroxychloroquine’ which India produces in large quantities is deemed to be a game-changer now by the Trump administration Though there is no proof for the drug is effective for Covid-19 treatment, Trump was using both his personal friendship and diplomatic efforts over India for lifting an export ban on the Malaria drug.

Now the US President’s tone had changed with the booming death rate in the US. On Tuesday Trump said India will face retaliatory action if the ban is not raised on the drug. Hydroxychloroquine is very similar to Chloroquine, one of the oldest and best-known anti-malarial drugs. But the drug – which can also treat auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and lupus – has also attracted attention over the past few decades as a potential antiviral agent. Some emergency administration of the drug on Covid patients was observed to be beneficial.

The US President’s threatening comments, made at the White House press briefing on Monday, haven’t gone down well with many in India, with critics pointing out that there was no need for him to be so abrasive when PM Narendra Modi has already agreed to help.

But is India really in a position to help the US? And does hydroxychloroquine even work against the coronavirus? The Opposition parties headed by Congress have expressed their stand that safeguarding national interests should be the main priority than helping a friendly nation in terms of crisis.