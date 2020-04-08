Coronavirus : ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling shares breathing techniques to recover from COVID-19 ; Watch Video

Amid the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, acclaimed author JK Rowling has shared a post on her Twitter account, showing techniques she used to overcome the symptoms of the disease after two weeks of illness.

The ‘Harry Potter’ author shared the video with the caption: ‘Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks, I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’ve fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

“I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone,” added JK Rowling.

In the video posted by JK Rowling, a UK hospital doctor named Sarfaraz Munshi describes a vital breathing technique for COVID-19 sufferers that could prevent the patients from contracting secondary pneumonia, which could prove dangerous to health.

The doctor said that his colleague Sue Elliot relies on the technique every day in intensive care. The video features a breathing technique that involves inhaling and exhaling, and holding breaths and a ‘big cough’.

Speaking about the breathing techniques recommended in the video, Vivek Nangia, Director and HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj here had a different opinion to offer. “There are two parts of the video, the first part is deep breathing and coughing. While deep breathing is good to do (just like pranayama), one will never ask a coronavirus patient to cough, as there is high risk of transmission of the disease to the others,” Dr Nangia said.