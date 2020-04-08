Covid-19: Ministry of Health and Prevention announces data on new cases of coronavirus in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has released the updated data on coronavirus confirmed cases in the country. This was announced on Wednesday by Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE health sector.

On Wednesday a total of 300 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in UAE. This brings the total number of infected people to 2659. 53 Patients were recovered and the total number of recovered patients has rised to 239.

Till now 539,195 Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.