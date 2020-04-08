Covid-19: This is the expert advice from medical specialists and doctors to all asthma sufferers

As the deadly coronavirus is spreading all over the world, the medical experts and doctors has come forward with an expert advice to all asthma patients. The medical experts has warned that the key symptoms of the Covid-19 are similar to asthma. So they must take their regular medications.

The key symptoms of the Covid-19 are coughing and shortness of breath.So they must take their regular medications. But it does not mean that they are at risk. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said people with pre-existing medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, are more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with contagion.

As per medical experts, people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or (COPD) are at greater risk. COPD is a group of lung disorders that block regular airflow and make it hard to breathe.

Experts claim that viruses make medications less effective, leading to issues like an asthma attack. “On a molecular level, viruses do this by desensitising the pathway through which your puffer drug is designed to work. So if your bronchodilator [medication] isn’t working, when you have symptoms [caused by inflammation in response to the virus], the drugs that should be helping you don’t work as well,” said Professor Oliver of the University of Technology in Sydney.