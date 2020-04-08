‘My dream is is to work with them’: Malayalam actress reveals

Malayalam actress Reba Monica John is the new sensation of the film industry. The actress is climbing the ladder of stardom in both Malayalam and Tamil industry. Tamil film ‘Bigil’ starring Vijay has gave her breakthrough in her career.

The actress has revelaed that he had a dream. The actress in a recent live interaction with her followers on social media has revelaed this. During the chat, she revealed that is her dream to work with actors like Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir.

Reba meanwhile has two films in Tamil in different stages of production. One is ‘Mazhaiyil Nanaigiren’ and the other is ‘FIR’, a thriller starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead. She was last seen in Malayalam in this year’s hit crime-thriller ‘Forensic’.