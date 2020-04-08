Southern Railway announces train service between Thriuvananthapuran and Kozhikode: Details inside

Southern Railway has announced a daily parcel train service between Thiruvanthapuram and Kozhikode. The Thiruvanthapuran Division has announced this parcel service to ensure the transport of essential items.

The parcel special service train will be run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode from April 9 to April 14 and from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram from April 9 to April 14. Train No.00655 Thiruvananthapuram – Kozhikode daily parcel special service train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 8 am and will reach at Kozhikode at 6 pm. The train from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram (00656) will leave at 08.00 and will reach at Thiruvananthapuram at 6 pm.

For further enquiries relating to parcel special service train, the following may be contacted:

1. Joy, Chief Parcel Inspector, Thiruvananthapuram – +91-81295 99529.

2. Commercial Control, Thiruvananthapuram – +91-95678 69375