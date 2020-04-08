‘Tablighi Jamaat should be banned for cruelty against humanity’, says Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen

Noted Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen has urged the union government to ban the Tablighi Jamaat. The writer living in India due to threat of Muslim fundamentalists has raised her demand on her micro blogging website.

Taslima Nasreen accused that the Tablighi Jamaat has emerged as the super spreader of coronavirus in India. The author said that the organization has committed cruelty to humanity.

Tablighi Jamaat is an Islamic fundamentalist movement. Started in 1926 in Mewat, Hariyana, India.12 to 80 million muslims from 150 countries attend the jamaat.Uzbekistan,Tajikistan, Kazakhastan banned it. Jamaat has some indirect connection with terror. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) March 31, 2020

“So many people have to be infected and be dead because of the callousness of Tablighi jamaat. This organization has been spreading ignorance & fundamentalism for a century. Tablighi Jamaat should be banned for cruelty against humanity,” Taslima Nasreen tweeted.

It was widely published report that two-third of Malaysia's confirmed #COVID19 cases are linked with Tablighi Jamaat that took place on Feb27–March1 in Malaysia attended by16000 people including 1500 from China,South Korea etc.I wonder why Tablighi Jamaat was allowed in India. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) March 31, 2020

The data suggests that around 60% of new COVID-19 cases across the country confirmed April were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

In her earlier tweets, Taslima Nasreen called Tablighi Jamaat an “Islamic fundamentalist movement” and questioned the government’s decision to give visa to members of Tablighi Jamat especially when it was widely published that two-third of Malaysia’s confirmed COVID19 cases were linked to the group.