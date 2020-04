Kareem Morani, the producer of Bollywood box office hit Kareem Morani has tested positive for Coronavirus.He is admitted to the isolation ward of Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.

Morani said that he had not developed any symptoms and on Tuesday made a clinical visit for Covid check-up, and the results turned out to be positive. He was doubtful about his health as Morani’s daughter was earlier tested positive for Covid-19.