Covid-19: Automobile company extends warranties for vehicles

Korean automobile company Hyundai has announced that the company has decided to extend the warranties given to its brand of cars. The extension will be given to all cars sold worldwide.

The warranties ending between March 1 and May 30 this year will be extended to May 31. The decision was taken as vehicle owners faces difficulty to get repairs due to the lockdowns and travel restrictions. The extension may be extended depending on future circumstances.

The will be benefited to more than 1.21 million Hyundai vehicles in 175 countries.