Covid-19: Supreme Leader of Shia Muslims suggests to ban Ramadan gatherings in the country

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , the Supreme Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran and Shia Muslims, has suggested to ban the mass gatherings in the country on Holy month of Ramadan to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country .Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made this suggestion during a a televised address to the nation on Thursday.

“In the absence of public gatherings in the Ramadan month including praying, speeches and so on, that we are this year are deprived of them, we should create the same senses in our lonesomeness,” Khamenei said. “Those gatherings are meetings for praying to god or listening to speeches which are really valuable. In the absence of these meetings, remember to heed your prayers and devotions in your lonesomeness” , he added.

Iran has one the worst hitted country in the world by the coronavirus outbreak. Iran has reported more than 67,000 confirmed cases of the new virus, with nearly 4,000 deaths.

Ramadan is set to begin in late April and last through most of May.