Covid-19: UAE announces its decision on renewal of Emirates ID

Sharjah police has informed that people who violates the StayHome regulations will be fined. And the Emirates ID of violators will not be renewed till the fine is paid.

Sharjah police has also informed that it has deployed 120 patrols in various parts of the city. These patrols were deployed to enforce the regulation. The StayHome regulation was imposed to curb the the spread of coronavirus.

“The fines are registered on the Emirates Identity Card of the residents. The police patrols would stop the person and request his ID card. If the reason they give are found to be silly, the number of the Emirates ID will be recorded in the electronic system. They will not be able to renew the ID before paying the fines,” explained Sharjah police.