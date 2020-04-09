Latest NewsIndia

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked by Islamists for urging them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

Apr 9, 2020, 06:42 am IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked by Islamists who descended upon his time line for wishing on Shab-e-Baraat and urging them to stay at home and celebrate it at home.

AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April. Islamists, however, attacked him and called him ‘gaddar’ and questioned him over his role in Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots that took place in February 2020.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close