Doctor and husband killed by daughter’s boyfriend

Apr 9, 2020, 10:48 pm IST

In a shocking incident, a doctor and her  husband  was killed by boyfriend of their daughter. The incident took place in Wisconsin Arboretum in USA.

Beth Potter, a  doctor in University of Wisconsin  and her husband  Robin Carre, an   independent education consultant, were found murdered.  Their bodies were found lying in a ditch on March 31. Both were shot in their head and on their backs.

Police has arrested Khari Sanford and his associate  Ali’jah Larrue for the murder . Court has  charged Sanford with first-degree intentional suicide.and the other with  first degree and intentional homicide.

As per police the intention behind the murder was money. As per the police, 18-year-old , Khari Sanford, shot Potter and her husband execution-style, before leaving them for dead in a ditch.

 

