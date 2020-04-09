Doctor and husband killed by daughter’s boyfriend

In a shocking incident, a doctor and her husband was killed by boyfriend of their daughter. The incident took place in Wisconsin Arboretum in USA.

Beth Potter, a doctor in University of Wisconsin and her husband Robin Carre, an independent education consultant, were found murdered. Their bodies were found lying in a ditch on March 31. Both were shot in their head and on their backs.

Police has arrested Khari Sanford and his associate Ali’jah Larrue for the murder . Court has charged Sanford with first-degree intentional suicide.and the other with first degree and intentional homicide.

As per police the intention behind the murder was money. As per the police, 18-year-old , Khari Sanford, shot Potter and her husband execution-style, before leaving them for dead in a ditch.