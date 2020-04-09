HBD Swara Bhasker : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; see pics

Swara Bhaskar has been one of the most underrated actresses of Bollywood. She has been seen in both commercial and parallel cinema. She has proved her mettle through films like Ranjhana, Nil Battey Sannata and Anaarkali of Aarah. But other than being an actress, she has been a vocal activist and has often tweeted her opinions everytime she has strongly felt about something.

#Swara was born on 9 April 1988 in New Delhi

#Her father, Chitrapu Uday Bhaskar, was an Officer in the Indian Navy

#His mother, Ira Bhaskar, is a professor of cinema studies in JNU

#She also has an elder brother named Ishaan Bhaskar

#Swara did graduation in English literature from Miranda House in Delhi

#She then did her masters in sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University

#She was actively involved in Student Politics in her college and university days

#Swara then joined N. K Sharma’s Act One theatre Group.

#She moved to Mumbai in 2009.

#Swara made her Bollywood debut with Madholal Keep Walking in 2009

#She played a small role of a journalist in Guzaarish

#She did a fairly succesfull film Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai

#She was noticed in Tanu Weds Manu but she got fame as Bindiya in Ranjhana

#She got a BFF in Sonam Kapoor post the film

#She also found love in Ranjhana writer Himanshu Sharma

#She won accolades for her role in Nil Battey Sannata

#She did a side role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

#She won a Filfare Critics Nomination for Anarkali Of Aarah