Here are some weight loss challenges to try during lock down period

While in the quarantine,it has become impossible to hit the gym or parks for many of us. By staying indoors and practicing self-solation, we can possibly break the chain of infection much sooner and restore normalcy. There are many ways to approach this quarantine. You can sit and sulk about how much you enjoyed being outside, or utilise this time to your benefit. You could start with these small, steps.

1.Start your day with honey, lemon and water: It supposedly helps rejuvenate you, rid your body of toxins and revs up your metabolism.

2. Try to have most meals before 7-8 p.m: If you eat most of you food hours before you sleep, your body is able to digest it better. Good digestion is key for healthy weight-management.

3. Try to stick to a balanced diet: Make sure you include all essential macronutrients and micronutrients in your diet. Good carbs, good fats and good quality protein are crucial to keep us healthy and fortified. Do not eliminate a nutrient from your diet without understanding its impact.

4. Try to cut down on refined carbs and sugary goods: It is important to distinguish between good quality carbs from bad. Refined goods like white breads, refined cereals pasta and sugary goods like cookies, doughnuts and cakes are not the kind of carbs that will help you lose weight. Include more whole wheat products and foods with complex carbs and fibre. Complex carbs do not get digested too soon and help keep cravings at bay.

5. Stay hydrated: At times your body intermixes signals of thirst and hunger. Drinking plenty of water helps you keep away from unhealthy snacking, and is good for digestion, healthy kidneys and skin. If plain water bores you, you can try herbal tea and infused water as well.

6. Include as many seasonal fruits and vegetables possible: Make it a habit to have at least 2-3 fruits every day. Seasonal fruits come with a range of healthy antioxidants. Most of these fruits and vegetables are also enriched with fibre that promotes weight loss.

7. Don’t forget the nuts and seeds. Nuts and seeds are a treasure of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds – are particularly very beneficial for weight loss.

8. Divide large meals in small meals: It is a good idea to split your large meals into multiple small meals, this helps you watch calories and is also good for metabolism.

9. Cut back of processed food, ready to eat mixes, tinned cans: All these foods are mostly filled with fats that do no good to your body. It is also a good idea to avoid trans-fats from junk food and fast food.

10. Have a hearty breakfast: In addition to refueling you, breakfast keeps you full till lunch, which prevents you from noshing too much during afternoon and grabbing an oily snack in between. A good breakfast may also do wonders for your metabolism.

11. Try to cut back on salt: Excess intake of salt is linked to water retention or weight; therefore, it is best to take only the required amount.