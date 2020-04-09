Malayalam actor Riyas Khan mob lynched in Chennai

Mollywood , Tollywood actor Riyas Khan was assaulted by a mob in front of his house in Chennai. The incident happened when the actor advised a group of men to keep social distancing if they cannot avoid traveling in a group.

The advice irked the group and they claimed they will not be infected by any means if they move around in a group of 12. Attempts to create Corona awareness where futile and the actor was ambushed by the group. There is a belief in Chennai that the Covid-19 virus is repelled by number 12.

The actor suffered a shoulder injury and the group dispersed as a neighbor dialed for police assistance.Alanthur police arrested 3 pertaining to the case.