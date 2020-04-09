Sensex, Nifty ends at higher points

Domestic benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty closed 4.2% higher on Thursday, led by gains in pharma, auto and FMCG stocks tracking trend from strong global cues on hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its peak. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1,265 points higher at 31,159 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty ended 363 points higher at 9,111.

Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and tightened lockdowns across the world to combat the virus spread. Further, slowing pace of fresh COVID-19 cases has also lent some momentum to global markets.

There 15.18 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 0.88 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. As of Thursday, the number of infected cases in India has increased to 5,916, with 506 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 178. Wednesday recorded the biggest single day jump in both the number of coronavirus cases and deaths so far.

Yesterday, BSE 30-share index Sensex ended 173 points lower to 29,893 and 50-share barometer NSE Nifty closed 43 points lower at 8,748.