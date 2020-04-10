‘Tablighi Jamaat members are human bombs’ says former Chief Minister

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader said that the Tablighi Jamaat members are like human bombs. The former CM said this in a video message released after having a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The BJP leader said that the the Tablighi Jamaat members who had attended the religious congregation in Nizamuddin were like “human bombs” who can potentially spread infection among large population. He asked the government to track and screen such people.

“The coronavirus infected people who have come from the congregation at the Nizamuddin in New Delhi are a kind of human bombs. They can cause infection in the large scale population. It is imperative to trace, track and treat these people,” he said.