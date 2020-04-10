Actress Aishwarya Rai’s hot video shoot at sets of unreleased film going viral : Watch Here

A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from her early days in Bollywood has gone viral on social media. In the video, the former beauty queen can be spotted on a film’s set laughing and shooting.

The video is from the sets of the 1997 film titled Radheshyam Sitaram, which couldn’t see the light of day. The film also starred Suniel Shetty.

Aishwarya looks splendid in a purple lehanga-choli with heavy make-up and jewellery. The video takes one back to the golden era of 90s.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s last release was the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.