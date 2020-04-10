Actress Anupama Parameswaran’s Facebook account gets hacked ; hackers share morphed pics

South actress Anupama Parameswaran’s Facebook account got hacked recently and morphed photos were uploaded on social media. The South Indian actress took to social media and informed her fans about her FB account hacked.

Before her Facebook account was deleted for security reasons, the actress shared the morphed pics and wrote, “A sincere request to all pls don’t spread any morphed pics Pouting faceit’s really hurting!!she is a girl yaar, the morphed editors how can u do all these thingsImpdon’t have any common sensePouting face shitty this is… and its absolutely fake !!Don’t repeat.” The 24-year-old actress took it to the social media platform to inform her fans about the same and is waiting for cybercrime officials to look into the matter.

Anupama debuted with Premam alongside Nivin Pauly, which was a commercial success. The Telugu and Malayalam actress is known for films like Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Hello Guru Prema Kosame.