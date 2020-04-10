NEWS

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi launches offer to win free tickets

Apr 10, 2020, 03:56 pm IST

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has launched a special offer to win free tickets. The special weekend promotion for its next month’s Dh10 million draw was launched on Friday. As per this offer, people who buy tickets from Friday till Sunday will stand a chance to win additional tickets.

“All players who purchase a minimum of 2+1 tickets from April 10 to 12 -from 6 am on Friday to 6 am Sunday- will have a chance to be one of our five winners who will receive two additional free tickets to the Big 10 Big Ticket Series 215. Winners will be drawn on April 13 at 5 pm and will be announced on the same day on our website and social media.”

This promotion is open only for Big Ticket millionaire draw and doesn’t include Dream Car prize draw.
The Dh10 million draw will be held on May 3.

