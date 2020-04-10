Big Ticket Abu Dhabi launches offer to win free tickets

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has launched a special offer to win free tickets. The special weekend promotion for its next month’s Dh10 million draw was launched on Friday. As per this offer, people who buy tickets from Friday till Sunday will stand a chance to win additional tickets.

“All players who purchase a minimum of 2+1 tickets from April 10 to 12 -from 6 am on Friday to 6 am Sunday- will have a chance to be one of our five winners who will receive two additional free tickets to the Big 10 Big Ticket Series 215. Winners will be drawn on April 13 at 5 pm and will be announced on the same day on our website and social media.”

#BigTicketAbuDhabi WEEKEND BONANZA! Get The Big 10 Million Big Ticket 2+1 between 6:00 AM Friday 10th – 6:00 AM Sunday 12th, 2020 and be one of the lucky 5 BONANZA WINNERS to receive 2 FREE ENTRIES for The Big 10 Million BIG TICKET SERIES 215.

Visit https://t.co/NonDNC56Fi. pic.twitter.com/WKo4rZwhgP — Big Ticket Abu Dhabi (@BigTicketAD) April 10, 2020

This promotion is open only for Big Ticket millionaire draw and doesn’t include Dream Car prize draw.

The Dh10 million draw will be held on May 3.