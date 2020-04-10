Coronavirus : “ Our Govt analysing COVID-19 data of India to compare trends”,says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was analysing the COVID-19 data of other countries, including India, to compare trends of the coronavirus outbreak, as authorities reported 383 new cases in the country, taking the tally to 4,457.

“The government was analysing data of coronavirus cases not just in the country but also in the UK and US,” Khan said in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochista, where he was on a day-long visit. He said the government was also looking at the “numbers in India and Bangladesh as their population trends were similar to Pakistan’s”.

Khan warned that the burden on the country’s healthcare system would increase by the end of this month as the maximum patients would be identified.

Khan on Wednesday warned that the situation due to the pandemic “can further deteriorate” and “hospitals may not be able to cope” with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The government has extended partial lockdown till April 14 and constantly asking people to stay indoors and follow social distancing.

Khan said the decision about easing the countrywide lockdown will be taken after seeking inputs from all the provinces on April 14.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services said that the number of patients in the worst-hit Punjab province rose to 2,214, followed by Sindh with 1,128 cases. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 560 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan 213, Balochistan 212, Islamabad 102 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 28.

According to the ministry, 63 people have died due to the infection, including five in one day. A total of 572 people have recovered. Thirty one people are in critical condition.