Covid-19: Country announces extension of lockdown

As the number of coronavirus has rising, the Bangladesh government has decided to extend the lockdwon imposed on the country. The lockdown has been extended by 11 more days to up to April 25.

Government has informed that no one would be allowed to go out of their homes after 6 PM from Friday onward and people to be found violating the order would be exposed to legal actions.

Bangladesh has till now reported 424 positive cases of Covid-19. Till now 27 people had died due to the pandemic in the country. In the last 24 hours 6 people had died in the country. First case of coronavirus was reported in Bangladesh on March 8.

“Six more COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours and the death toll now stands at 27… 94 more people have been tested positive, taking the total number of infected people to 424,” the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) informed .