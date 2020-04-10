Covid-19: Doctors suspect grainy feeling in the eye could be a primal symptom

Covid-19 symptoms are usually rhinitis, dry cough, Sore throat and shortness of breath. Later frail gut was also introduced among the Covid-19 symptoms.

Medical experts at Washington Life Care Center also adds Conjuntivitis as a primal Covid-19 symptom.A grainy feel, itchy or dry eye could also be a main symptom of Covid-19.19 out of 38 Covid patients in China’s Hubei province had this symptom.

The Covid-19 virus being a new member of the Coronavirus family may have the ability to spread through the eyes of the host. The 2003 SARS epidemic had exhibited this peculiar way of propagation.Covid and SARS viruses are from the same family and thus strengthens the claim of disease spread through eyes.

Conjunctivitis is the viral or bacterial infection of the thin membrane over the eye leading to an itchy, reddish and sore eye.