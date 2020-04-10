COVID 19 : Police is delivering essentials in this state

The essentials including groceries and medicines are being served by the police in the Manipur district of Thoubal and Kakching.

The police have tied up with local bodies to deliver these items so that people don’t face trouble amid the lockdown, they said.

The district police in Thoubal has formed a team to ensure essential commodities are available at the doorsteps of the people so that they can stay indoors comfortably, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh told PTI.

“We provide free transportation and if some items are not available in the area, our personnel go to Imphal to get them,” he said.

A similar team has also been formed in Kakching district to deliver essential items to the homes and also help those in need to reach hospitals.

It is a humanitarian step in view of the lockdown, with a special focus on those who cannot go out, Kakching district’s SP Victoria Yengkhom said.

Many organisations are also involved in the initiative, the officer said.