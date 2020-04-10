Harley-Davidson launched Low Rider S BS 6 in India: Know its features and price

International super bike brand, Harley-Davidson has launched its Low Rider S BS 6 in India.

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is equipped with the BS 6-compliant, 1.9-litre, Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that delivers 93 PS and 155 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed cruise drive transmission. The engine features a Gloss Black ventilator air intake with an exposed filter element to improve air flow.

The 2020 Low Rider S sits on a Softail frame. The suspension is handled by 43 mm USD forks at the front and a single coil-over shock with hydraulic pre-load adjustment at the rear. There are 300 mm dual discs at the front. The ABS is a standard feature.

The new Low Rider S comes with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear radiate cast-aluminium wheels finished in Matte Dark Bronze. There are Michelin Scorcher 31 tires. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is 2,355 mm long and has a dry weight of 295 kg.

The Low Rider S has been availbale in two colour options – Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver and is priced at ?14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).