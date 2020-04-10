Malayalam filmmaker why he dropped Mammootty-Mohanlal film

Malayalam filmmaker, Shafi has revelaed why he dropped his film ‘Hello Mayavi’ which was announced earleir. The film was announced with Mohanlal and Mammootty in the lead roles. But it was later dropped. In an interview given the director revelaed the reason behind it.

The film was supposed to be penned by Rafi Mecartin. Mohanlal’s character Sivaraman from film ‘Hallo’ and Mammootty’s character Mahi from film ‘Mayavi’ were supposed to be the lead characters in it.

According to Shafi, both Mohanlal and Mammootty were equally impressed by the one-liner. But it was the stubbornness of some people within the industry that put an end to that project. Shafi still believes that it would have been a superhit film.