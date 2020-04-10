‘Maskali Row’: “I am not in favour of ruining beautiful, iconic songs”, says Singer Mohit Chauhan

The remix song ‘Maskali’ has ignited a row. Music mastero AR Rahman who composed the original song for Bollywood film ‘Delhi 6’, Prasoon Joshi who penned the song has already criticized the makers of the remix for ruining the original song. Director of the film Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has also hitted at the makers of the remix. Now Mohit Chauhan who has sung the song has also come forward criticizing it.

#Delhi6 was made with a lot of love & passion the songs are iconic let’s not destroy them https://t.co/irQIr75mnf — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

“ When any musician is creating an original, there’s a whole lot of hard work, heart and soul into it. But once it becomes a big hit, a few people, piggyback on it and ruin the entire feel of the song. That’s not right,” Mohit Chauhan aid.

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

“I am not in favour of ruining beautiful, iconic songs, and that too, too often. I can understand if one recreates it for a film, where it justifies the situation or something like that. This was only a single. This was not right. The time for polite dismissal is over. I think, it’s time now for the industry to take a stand against this rampant trend, which harms creativity and originality,” he says.

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

“This reeks of greed. I understand that movies and music are made to make money, but they exist in the first place because of the creative process right? If there’s no creativity then how will you get songs of Roja or Rockstar, or numbers like Tum Se Hi or Dooba Dooba? The creative process needs to be respected” he added.