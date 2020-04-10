Minorities in Pakistan denied ration, asked to read ‘kalma’ to get food: Video

The news of minority communities in Pakistan facing religious discrimination is not new. Amid coronavirus outbreak, earlier some news has been reported that people belonging to minority community in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were being denied ration. Now a video has surfaced online in which a women alleges that she was denied ration as she did not recite ‘kalma’.

The incident in the videos took place while, distributing ration to needy people in Korangi 1, Karachi. Christains were forced to recite “Kalma Tayyaba” as a pre-condition to get ration from local administration. Upon refusal, they were denied the required essentials.

“They did not give us ration and said that you will get ration only after you will chant ‘La Ilaha Il-Allah Muhammadur Rasul Allah’. We told them that we will not chant. They denied us ration and asked us to leave,” said a Christian woman in the video.

“Kalma Tayyaba” is the basic tenet of Islam. Reciting the holy verse is mandatory for Muslims and anyone embracing or being converted to Islam recites Kalma Tayyaba.

Hindus in Liyari, Sachal Ghoth and other parts of Karachi as well as all over Sindh are reportedly being denied a share in government food and rations as they belong to minority communities.