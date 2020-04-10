Sunny Leone prefers this destination to spent lockdown days: See pics

The whole nation reels with being stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebrities in the entertainment industry are also forced to stay at home.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has started a ‘lock down diaries’ on her social media handle. The actress has shared many pictures of her on Instagram to entertain her fans and followers.

The actress has now shared a photo on her social media handle.

In the photo actress can be seen in a boat wearing a white bikini. ” The location I should have chosen to socially distance myself”, Sunny captioned the post.

Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani has clicked the photos in the series.