“They had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus’: ‘It is a ‘suicide’ attack on India by Tablighi Jamaatis’, accuses Shia Muslim leader

Leader of Shia Muslims in India, Waseem Rizvi has hitted out at the Tablighi Jamaat. The Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board, Rizci has accused that the Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus. This was reported by News State.

The Shia leader accused that the Tablighi Jamaat had planned a suicide attack by spreading the coronavirus in the country.

“Jamaatis had planned to kill over one lakh persons by spreading the virus,” Rizvi alleged in a statement released. “This was designed to disturb the Modi government and was actually a conspiracy against the Prime Minister”, Rizvi added.

He also doubted the involvement of radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik’s hand in this. Rizvi added that the involvement of Zakir Naik cannot be ruled out as large number of positive cases emerged from the event were from Malaysia.

Rizvi earleir asked the governments tp take action against the organizers of the the religious congregation in Delhi last month . He also slammed the Jamaatis for misbehaving with the medical staff and accused them of attacking the front line workers in order to demoralize the medical fraternity so that they stop treating the corona patients. “This was a conspiracy against the nation and stern punishment must be ensured for the accused,” he said.