Want to get a haircut during lock down? These tips will help you

Ever since the lock down has happened, getting a haircut and the nitty gritties of grooming has come to an end. For women, not getting a haircut in this lockdown will not create a big deal. But for men getting a trim is a frequent affair and it is already a month not taking a trip to the barbers. So we understand that for some of you it becomes difficult to resist the temptation of attempting a haircut at home. That is why, we have come up with some valuable tips for you to get a haircut at home in this lockdown.

Valuable Tips For Haircut At Home.

1. Go For Trimming

Always remember, now it is not the time to style your hair with various haircuts. All you can do is to just trim them so that you don’t get that rugged feeling anymore.

2. Damp Your Hair

You must know that before getting any haircut, it is important to damp your hair well. It would help you to get a smooth hassle-free cut.

3. Start With The Neck

Of course you cannot trim your hair around the collar. So, you would be needing someone to help you get a trim done at neck areas.

4. Now Around The Ears

After trimming your neck area, you should ask your helper to go forward towards the ears. Trim this area very carefully as it is quite sensitive.

5. Overall Trimming

After the neck and ear areas, you can move upward lightly with the trimmer. It would help you get rid of that rugged texture.

In the end you should keep one thing in mind and that is less is more. This lockdown will not remain forever. Within a few days, the market will open and you can get the desired haircut anytime.