‘Who has appointed him as the guardian of Hindu religion?’: Shatrughan Sinha supports daughter ignorance on Ramayana

Former union minister and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha come forward supporting his daughter and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha over her ignorance on Hindu epic Ramayana. The former BJP leader who quit BJP to join Congress has also hit out at actor Mukesh Khanna for mocking Sonakshi for her ignorance.

“I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?”, said Shatrughan Sinha.

“I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone,” added the veteran actor.

Mukesh Khanna who had played the role of Bhishma in series Ramayana , had recently said that the ongoing rerun of Ramayan and Mahabharat will help people like Sonakshi Sinha as they do not know about their own culture and literature.

Mukesh was referring to the Kaun Banega Crorepati episode where Sonakshi had to resort to lifelines to answer for whom did Lord Hanuman brought the “sanjeevani booti” in the epic Ramayan.