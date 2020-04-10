Yet another aircraft carrier of US navy infected with Coronavirus

US Navies Pacific fleet aircraft carrier, USS Nimitz has reported Covid-19 infection outbreak on deck. General John Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported an outbreak of coronavirus on Board another American aircraft carrier that is preparing to deploy to the Pacific region. USS Nimitz is the fourth aircraft carrier being attacked by the Covid virus

“A very small number of cases have been reported on the aircraft carrier Nimitz, and we are monitoring this closely,” Hyten said.

The crew of the ship Nimitz has about 5,000 people. Hyten also said that one of the crew members of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was placed in an intensive care unit on Thursday in Guam, off the coast of which the ship has been anchored for more than a week. According to the General, the virus was confirmed in 416 crew members. Another 1,164 people are waiting for the results of tests.