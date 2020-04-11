A Miracle hill which reveals babies gender

It is illegal to reveal the sex of a baby after Sonography and scan tests in India. However expecting parents anxious to know about their baby has the option of various methods, foretold in granny diaries. One such is the miracle hill in Lohardaga, Jharkhand.

Many couples climb the hill to find the gender of their baby. The hill is located in Khukra village of Lohardaga and is believed to reveal much about the baby in the mother’s womb. The hill has a crescent-shaped engraving on it. For gender detection, this crescent-shaped engraving should be aimed and stoned. If the stone hits the notch in the crescent shape the baby to be born will be a baby boy, and if it hits the surface of the crescent it would be a baby girl.

The practice is followed for 400 years, from the age of Nagavanshi kings and is continued even today. The villagers are sure that this method of gender detection is 100 percent efficient and cost-effective.