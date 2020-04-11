Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz reports it is free from Coronavirus

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz attacked by the Covidvirus is now free of the pandemic. Vice Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Hyten said to reporters that the Covid outbreak is effectively contained and there are no active cases in the ship now.

“it’s not a big spike at this point”, said General Hyten. The crew has stayed aboard the ship Pierside since April 1, and no one except those exhibiting symptoms has been allowed off the ship in an attempt to reduce sailors’ exposure and more easily monitor them for symptoms. The sailors are not getting their temperatures checked daily, but have been instructed to self-isolate and call the medical team — who have the proper personal protective equipment — for a more thorough screening if they start to feel symptoms associated with Covid-19.

USS Nimitz is the fourth US aircraft carrier infected with the virus.USS Theodore Roosevelt, USS Carl Vinson, and USS Ronald Reagan are the other ships infected with Covid pandemic. Of these USS Theodore Roosevelt is badly affected with more than 400 naval officers contracting the disease so far.