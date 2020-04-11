Coronavirus : “Pakistan will be the first country to beat COVID-19” ,says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday expressed his resolve to defeat coronavirus in the country and utilise all resources for this purpose. At the same time, he cautioned the nation that the worst was still to come.

During a visit to Peshawar’s quarantine centre established at the Hayatabad Medical Complex and to examine facilities there, Imran complimented the doctors for performing their duties on the front line.

“Our entire nation stands behind our doctors and the medical staff who have put their lives at risk while looking after the coronavirus patients”, Imran said.

The PM, however, reiterated the warning he gave a day earlier in Quetta that the country’s health care system is bracing for an unprecedented pressure with a huge spike in number of cases by the end of April.

“We are taking all preventive and precautionary measures to absorb that pressure and come out of it successful,” he said. He promised all Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the doctors and medics who are deployed in coronavirus patients’ isolation wards.