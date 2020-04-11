Covid-19 live:Covid cases rising in India,7447 confirmed Positives on Saturday

Covid-19 is unleashing its terror in India despite the strict lock-down measures enforced by authorities. 7447 Covid cases are reported as of Saturday and 239 deaths are also registered.642 patients are relieved from the infection and discharged from hospitals across the country.

The intensity of the disease comes to light as 40 deaths are reported in just 24 hours and more than 700 new cases surfaced. Rajasthan’s Jaipur alone reported 221 new Covid positives early on Saturday.

Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal, supporting PM Narendra Modi’s extension of lock-down tweeted that if the lock-down is not extended it could have spoiled India’s efforts till now for curbing the pandemic. India is among the Nations with strict lock-down norms but with the least Covid testing ratio. If the prevalent conditions are not improved the pandemic will be engulfing more than 60 percent of the Indian population as per WHO projections.