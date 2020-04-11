Covid-19 Update: Saudi Arabia announces updated data of coronavirus in the country

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has released the updated data of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data, Saudi Arabia has reported 382 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 4033.

35 new recoveries were reported in the country. The total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia stands at 720 Five people had died due to the deadly virus. The death toll has rised to 52.