Doordarshan ratings rised to 400 Percent after Ramayan and Mahabharat retelecast

Indians spending the Covid lock-down in front of the TV are returning back to the Doordarshan channel after the retelecast of 80s and 90s serials. The idea of retelecasting the old serials has garnered a nostalgic feel with Indian audiences and its effect is felt on Doordarshan ratings.

According to a recent report of the Broadcast Audience Research Council(BARC), Doordarshan ratings soared to 400 percent after the retelecast of Ramayana and Mahabharat.BARC said that the morning and evening band of Doordarshan has recorded a sharp surge of 40000 extra audiences after the retelecast of old serials.

Indian epics Ramayana, Mahabharat and other serials like Shaktiman and the 80’s family entertainer Buniyaad and Shahrukh Khan starrer Circus are also among the serials which are entertaining the crowds even in 2020.