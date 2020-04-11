Labours revolt in Gujarat’s Surat , Vehicles set on fire

Thousands of migrant laborers started a revolt in Gujarat’s Surat venting their anger on the continuing lock-down in the state. They flocked on the street and set ablaze vehicles parked in the streets.

The revolt sparked-off Friday night with a small group demanding provisions from the authorities to provide arrangements for their return to the homeland. Handcarts at Laskana market street were all burnt to ashes by the angry mob. Police arrived and took some laborers into preventive custody.

The situation is now under control according to Police authorities.