Lockdown Impact: This TV channel becomes most watched in India: See ratings

Whole country is going through a nationwide lockdown. It has been confirmed that the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus will be extended for another two weeks. The one who has benefited from the lockdown is India’s public sector broadcaster, Doordarshan.

Doordarshan has re-aired the classic TV series like Ramayana, Mahabharata, Jungle Book, Circus and Buniyaad once again due to public demand. This has helped the channel to reach at the top of the rating. As per Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Doordarshan is in the top in the week ended April 3.

The national broadcaster has got nearly 40,000% jump in viewership in the evening and morning. BARC attributed the telecast of Ramayan and Mahabharat for DD’s emergence to the top, while the other programmes also helped improve its position in select time slots.

The overall TV viewership grew 4% as compared to the previous week and was 43% higher than the pre-Covid-19 outbreak period. Channels in the news and movies genre recorded an all-time high growth in viewership during the week, with Hindi movies surpassing GEC segment.

Interestingly, despite the absence of any new sporting event, the viewership for sports channels grew 21% as they beamed India’s cricket wins from the past and also WWE matches from the past, it said.