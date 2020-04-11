Reliance Power plants Ash dam breached, 2 killed 4 missing

The fly ash dam of Reliance’s Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Singrauli breached on Friday night killing 2 people. Four people are missing and search operation is still on for finding them.

The Power plant is at Singrauli on Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh border. The Ash spillway breach created a mud flood that devastated agrarian land and livestock of farmers. The two bodies recovered were identified as those of 8-year-old Abhishek Kumar Shah and 35-year-old Dinesh Kumar. Search operations were continuing to find the other four persons missing.

“The bodies were found very far away from the ash spillway breach site. Five buffaloes have been rescued. An NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team of 30 people from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), an SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team and also district administration teams are involved in the search operation to trace other four persons missing. Boats and drone cameras are being used for search operations,” said KVS Chaudhary, district collector of Singrauli.