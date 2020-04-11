Send WhatsApp message without adding number to contact

Popular social media messaging app owned Facebook, WhatsApp has launched a new feature named ‘Click to chat’. By this new feature it is possible for a whatsApp user to send a message to other user without saving his or her number. That is this feature let a user to send message without saving a contact.

At present, to send a message to another WhatsApp user, you first have to add the number to your contact list. And this is an important feature because lots of WhatsApp privacy settings are restricted to “My Contacts”.

Here are some tricks:

Quick link

The first method works for both Android and iOS. Open phone’s browser, and can copy-paste this link http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx, or this link – http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx in the address bar.

In the place of ‘xxxxxxxxxx’, enter the phone number along with the country code. Once done, tap enter to open the link. A WhatsApp webpage with the recipient’s phone number and a green Message button will open. Tap the button and you’ll be redirected to WhatsApp, enabling you to send messages to people without adding a contact.

WhatsApp a non-contact via Siri Shortcuts

Download Siri Shortcuts app first, then open the app to tap the Gallery tab on the bottom right. Next, go to Settings > Shortcuts > enable Allow Untrusted Shortcuts.

Open this link on your iPhone and click the Get Shortcut button to download it. This will redirect you to the Shortcuts app. Tap Add Untrusted Shortcut.

Following this, you can open the Shortcuts app and look for the WhatsApp to Non Contact shortcut in the My Shortcuts tab.

Once you run this, you will be asked to enter the recipient’s number which you need to enter it along with the country code. This will redirect you to WhatsApp with a new message window.